So many people have been risking their lives by trying to walk across Blackpool’s frozen Stanley Park lake that police have had to issue a desperate warning.

Blackpool Police say they have received numerous calls from concerned people who were shocked at the risks being taken in the park.

The freezing conditions have created the novel situation of the lake - a prominent feature of the Grade II listed park - being iced over.

Police have sent out a waning about people walking on Stanley Park's frozen lake | Third party

It appears to be tempting thrill seekers to try and walk across it - but police say there are huge dangers in trying to do so.

In December 2022 three boys tragically died after plunging through ice into a freezing lake in Solihull, West Midlands.

Blackpool Police said on social media: “Unfortunately we have received numerous calls about people attempting to walk across the frozen lake at Stanley park.

“This is a reminder of how dangerous and potentially fatal such behaviour can be: Ice conditions can look solid but may be too thin to hold the weight of a human - leading it to break suddenly without any notice

“Areas near moving water are often weaker and will break

“Falling through the ice into the water exposes you to freezing water and can quickly lead to hypothermia Once submerged it can be next to impossible to climb out of the freezing water and lead to further issues

“If you see someone in difficulty DO NOT attempt to rescue the person by walking onto the ice. Call 999 immediately.”