I've put up a fence to keep out intruders and I'll fight to keep it
But Maureen Griffiths, 82, of Lostock Gardens, South Shore, has vowed that she will fight to keep it.
And neighbours who live in the same communal group of bungalows are all supporting her.
They say that people from nearby flats habitually let their dogs walk on their lawns and do their mess, bang on the windows and even peer into their homes.
The residents, many of them elderly and some of them disabled, say this intrusion makes them anxious and feel unsafe in their own homes.
They all rent their homes from Blackpool Coastal Housing, the housing management organisation that manages almost 5,000 properties for Blackpool Council.
Maureen shelled out for the fence with her own money, as well as for a private gardener, and said: “I feel safer since I’ve put the fence up.
“Before, the garden was on the same level as the pavement and people would just walk across it and look into my house. Dog walkers would let their animals make a mess.
“I’m elderly and it made me feel really uncomfortable. Why shouldn’t I be able to put up a fence?
“The council wasted no time in sending me a letter. They say I’d breached my tenancy agreement and told me I had 28 days to take it down.
“I’m not taking it down - I’ll chain myself to that fence if they try and make me!”
Sarah Clarkson, 58, also had a fence put up and said: “I know it’s not high but it just makes me feel more secure because of what’s been going on. If people have to step over, they’re less likely to just walk on it.”
Hillary Fleetwood, 72, said: “It’s very unnerving, quite frightening when people come to the window. None of us like it.”
Another neighbour added: “They’ve responded quicker to this than if you had a complaint about damp, or something leaking!”
A Blackpool Coastal Housing spokesperson, said: “Unfortunately the fences were erected without our prior knowledge, and we have had to ask the residents to remove them as they are in a communal space and are obstructing the services provided to all residents, such as grass cutting.
“ However we are aware of the residents’ concerns and will be making direct contact to see how we can work together to find a solution.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.