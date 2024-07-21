Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new boarding house has opened in Blackpool - but what makes it different is that it’s for pet rats.

Arlo’s Ratty Hotel has been set up by experienced rat owner Leanne Brydon, who’s aiming to provide a five-star accommodation.

Leanne, 38, of Knowle Avenue, North Shore, decided to launch the new ‘home from home’ because she understands the stress and worry people face when leaving their pets in the care of others whilst going away It obviously isn’t possible to take the little pets on holiday, and not too many friends and relatives are clued up about baby-sitting rats.

The set-up includes large, quality cages - so owners don’t have to bring their own - and these are kitted out with fall breaks, lava ledges, chew toys, hammocks and litter trays, which can be adapted for the individual guests.

And - for five-star luxury - there’s the attraction of a free roam area every evening.

This means that the furry guests won’t have to stay in the cages all day.

Instead, they can roam around and have a go on the play equipment, with little tunnels, climbing steps, ratty balls and more besides.

Leanne, who has five rats of her own, said: “There are plenty of kennels and catteries around this area, and owners can take their pick.

“But I'm not aware of any boarding houses specifically for rats in this area. “They make really good pets and are very intelligent, but it just gives you peace of mind knowing they are being looked after by someone who understands their care and needs - and recognises any changes in behaviour and can act on it if needed. “And while they’re here, they’ll be treated like part of the family.”

Leanne says the appeal of pet rats is that it’s possible to build up a relationship with them because they are so intelligent.

However, they're sociable animals so it’s best not to obtain just one rat - at least two are recommended otherwise they will get lonely and depressed!

The ratty boarding house is also registered with an exotic vet on the Fylde coast.

