Getting to meet the big man himself is a special treat at this time of year.

As a mum-of-three under four we have been to see Father Christmas at a variety of places across Lancashire over the years with varying success.

But when we were invited to meet him in his own grotto at Blackpool’s Pleasure Beach Resort we were all very excited.

Walking into the grotto it oozed with festive spirit. The staff on the entrance were warm and encouraging to my three little monsters aged two, three and four.

Father Christmas at Pleasure Beach Resort Grotto | NW

Christmas songs were ringing out loud and as we entered the tunnel and waited with the elves the children were bursting with excitement to meet Father Christmas.

The cheeky elves were full of energy and went out of their way to enhance the children’s experience. They bent down to their height and practiced talking to Santa - it was really heartwarming.

After just a couple of minutes it was our turn to go in and see Father Christmas.

Children meeting Santa at Pleasure Beach Resort Grotto | NW

He looked just like you see him on TV. He had a big grey beard and a big fluffy suit. He also had his big book of names containing the naughty list and he checked off each of the children.

Miraculously - all three were on the good list. I swear he hasn’t been watching all year!

The children found Santa really easy to talk to. He spoke to them all individually from behind his big desk and asked them what they wanted for Christmas.

He then presented each child with a present - and the children couldn’t have been happier.

We had our picture taken before being invited by the elves to take a tour of Santa’s magical grotto.

We walked through the magical forest of Christmas trees and met Mrs Christmas and her elves. They presented the children with DIY bauble kits to make at home.

Papa Elf at Pleasure Beach Resort Grotto | NW

From there we walked through the snow to meet Papa Elf. He invited the children into his cabin and presented them with a special key to leave outside the house, so Father Christmas could let himself in and leave the presents. They were also given magical food for the reindeers to help they fly on Christmas Eve.

The whole experience was magical. After leaving Papa Elf we made our way through the gift shop to the counter where we were given the option to buy our picture.

We agreed on a snowflake magnet containing our picture with Santa.

Grotto at Pleasure Beach Resort | UGC

If this had been the whole experience - it would have been worth every penny - but this wasn’t the end. As we made our way into the park we also got to have a go on the Alice in Wonderland ride.

The children were absolutely buzzing. We jumped into two cars and took a ride through Wonderland.

They were thrilled. We then rounded the whole experience off with a hot chocolate in the cafe as the little ones opened their gifts from Santa.

I can’t express enough what great value for money the grotto is. The children had a magical experience they just haven’t stopped talking about.

If you’re looking to meet Father Christmas in Lancashire this December - I can confidently say there really is nowhere better.

The Grotto experience costs £17.99 per child and is available to book until Christmas Eve here.