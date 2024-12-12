A father who tipped the scales at a whopping 35st has lost more than half his body weight after being taken ill in front of his daughter.

Kenny Higgins joined a Slimming World group in Blackpool after in just 85 weeks has lost more than 20st.

The 48-year-old from Anchorsholme said he was shocked into turning his life around after he nearly had a heart attack in a supermarket in front of his six-year-old daughter.

At the time the dad-of-one, weighed 35st but after following a ditching the takeaways and talking up walking he has shifted the pounds and is enjoing a healthier life.

Mr Higgins said: “When I was at my biggest I was 35st. My daughter who was six at the time was in the shop with me when I nearly had a heart attack in front of her. the staff had to take her into a different aisle so she could see me being ill.

“It made me realise what I was doing was not fair on my daughter.

“I lao knew it wasn’t fair on my friends who were already upset fearing I was killing myself.”

At the height of his weight gain, Mr Higgins even filmed a video for his daughter to say goodbye.

Following advice fom his best friend Bev, Mr Higgins decided to go back to Slimming World again and he said it has really helped him.

He said: “Simming World has changed my life. I have recently got my 20st loss award.”

When asked what his key to success has been, Mr Higgins said: “I have literally just been walking and things like that. I have not used any gyms and I have not starved myself, I have looked after myself.

“I have changed everything I used to do and I have become far more active, I have done everything I can to improve my health. My daughter is about to turn eight and she is my main inspiration for everything.

“I have been able to play with her and I can now run after her. Yesterday, I took her to the Christmas Fair and she enjoyed it immensely.”

During his first week following the plan at Slimming World Mr Higgins lost 22lbs. He cut breadout of his diet completely.

Mr Higgins now weighs 14st 3lbs and he has set his eyes on 13st in the near future.

Offering advice to others in a similar position, he said: “If you do decide to, make sure you are ready, get yourself a support group in your friends and family and make sure you stick to the plan as best that you can. And most importantly give up your bad habits for good.

“You have to remember you are only going to make things better for you, your family, everyone around you.

“My mental health has improved significantly as a result of my weight loss journey. I am able to maintain a sense of worth and I get that through my daughter.”