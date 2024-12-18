A businesswoman who opened her own hair and beauty salon in Bispham this year has now launched her first brand product.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yazz Fletcher, 25, opened the BY YAZZ salon on 151 Red Bank Road in April and the business has gone from strength to strength.

The salon employs 10 people in a variety of roles and has become a main feature of the high street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yazz Fletcher has launched her own brand of brush cleaner | BY YAZZ

Now Yazz has launched a new makeup brush cleaner solution under the brand name, BY YAZZ, THE BEAUTY.

She intends the brush cleaner, which comes with the option of a compact cleaning bowl, to be the first in a line of beauty products under her own brand.

Yazz said: “The new solution cleans make-up brushes but the handy thing is that it dries immediately and the brush is ready to use again within a minute.

“I think the way brushes are kept clean is important because it does affect how they perform when you use them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I want to focus on being the supplier to makeup artists across Blackpool and grow the brand.”

How the team at BY YAZZ celebrated the salon's launch back in April | BY YAZZ

Having grown up in Bispham, she wanted to open her first salon in the vilage and said: “I wanted it to be here on Red Bank Road and offer something to the community I grew up in.”

Yazz, who attended Phil Winston's Theatreworks in Blackpool, had left school wanting to carve out a career in all types of dance. However fate had other ideas and decided to intervene.

Yazz said: "I left school wanting to be a dancer but I loved doing other dancers' make up and decided to change careers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It has hands down been the most challenging but rewarding few months of my life.

"Genuine blood, sweat and tears have gone into getting my little shop open in just 10 days and I now have a salon and nine members of staff."

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.Sign up for our free newsletters now The salon offers all types of hair and beauty treatments from nails, to eyelashes, from a team of highly recommended professionals. She added: "I could not have done it without my amazing friends and family.

"Every single one of them have put their 100 per cent effort into getting the shop right for me and I can’t thank them enough."

The makeup cleaner retails at £12 or at £15 for the bundle, which includes the bowl. They can be ordered via Instagram or purchased directly from the shop.