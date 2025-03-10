A new walking group giving Blackpool woman a chance to find ‘sole mates’ is proving a huge success.

The Wandering Women group was launched via Facebook by Peta Millington, 37, less than a month ago.

Since then, around 1,300 women have joined online and the numbers taking part in the first three three walks have grown on each occasion.

The Wandering Women group on Blackpool prom | Wandering Women

Peta, a married mum-of four from Layton, Blackpool, said: “It just started with me and a couple of friends organising a walk via Facebook and then it sort of snowballed.

“It seems that there are a lot of women who just want to meet up for a walk and have a chat but don’t really get the chance.

“I’ve been amazed at how much the group has grown in such a short space of time.

“We're a very friendly group and the feedback I’ve had is amazing. Some of them haven’t been out of the house in months because they're just isolated or anxious.”

The group meets up for a more local walk once a week , in addition to a coach trip for walks a little farther afield.

The local walks have included two along Blackpool seafront and also in Stanley Park, while the coach trips have taken walkers to destinations such as scenic Cautley Spout near Sedbergh in Cumbria and Hoghton Bottoms in Chorley.

Coach outings set off from outside Layton Library once a week and cost a small fee to cover costs but all local walks are free.

The most recent get together on Blackpool seafront, for International Women’s Day, drew a huge gathering.

Peta aded: “I try to arrange the walks for different times so everyone gets a chance to go along, and we have walkers of all ages and abilities.

“My motto is ‘ Let no woman wander alone’ - and we don’t !”

Three coach trips away are already almost fully booked up.

For more information, visit: https://www.facebook.com/groups/598900096327160/?ref=share