A dad-of-four who underwent a major operation for esophageal cancer is keen to help others after coming through the other side.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eddie Dunn, 64, of Fleetwood, and fellow members of the KCA (Kick Cancer’s Arse) Support Group are working to create a cancer support garden in Bispham.

The garden will be a peaceful haven where cancer patients will be able to relax in a peaceful setting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eddie Dunn is on the up after his cancer battle and wants to help other cancer patients | Third party

Members of KCA and their supporters are currently tidying up the land, landscaping, planting flowers and installing outdoor furniture.

The fenced-off greenspace is alongside Kincraig Water, a private fishing pond located off Ryscar Way, just off Kincraig Road, where Eddie is a member of an angling group.

He says cancer patients will be able to fish for free as part of the plans to help others.

The KCA team are working to have the garden spruced up for an open day on Saturday June 28.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eddie Dunn has been through an operation for esophogeal cancer at Royal Liverpool Hospital | Third party

Eddie said: “I went through a tough cancer operation at the Royal Liverpool University Hospital in October 2023, followed by chemotherapy.

“You never know if you're going to make it through to the other side, to be honest.

“But in April last year I was given the all clear, although I’ll be having tests for the next few years.

“Having been through the mill and back, I know what it can be like and after all that, I’m thankful to be still here and I just want to give something back to help others who have either been through it too, or are still going through it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “We are having an open day on June 28 and everyone’s welcome to come down to see what we have done there.

“KCA are hoping to have some stalls and there will be fishing club members giving advice on fishing.”

KCA Cancer Suppport members, include Lesley Caine (far right) and Eddie Dunn (second right) | Third party

Another KCA member, Lesley Caine, 48, from Fleetwood, has made it through gruelling treatment for an aggressive strain of breast cancer.

She said: “Sometimes it really helps to have someone to talk to, who has been through similar things and can empathise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re able to help cancer patients in all sorts of ways, even if it’s just a cup of tea and a chat.

“It’s good to be able to take your mind off all the medical stuff for a while. And if anyone feels lonely after they’ve recovered from cancer treatment, we can offer support.”

KCA would welcome any help themselves, in terms of items for the garden or other donations or support.

For more information, phone the KCA Cancer Support Group line on 07918 453167 or phone Eddie on 07758 139102.

There is also a private KCA Facebook page which new members can join, athttps://www.facebook.com/groups/1123613718672346/