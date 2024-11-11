I've been sacked from Santa role because of my political views, says Blackpool grandfather Paul Durant
Paul Durant, 78, spent 40 days on his strike and became a familiar figure seated close to Blackpool’s War memorial on the North Shore seafront over the summer months.
Paul is also a supporter of controversial right wing campaigner Tommy Robimson, who has recently been jailed for 18 months for contempt of court after repeating false allegations against a Syrian refugee.
But in a separate role which he says is totally unconnected with his political protest Paul - who sports a bushy white beard - has also attended a Santa’s grotto as a festive fundraiser for the Friends of Stanley Park for the past three years.
This, however, has now come to an end as Paul claims he has been told he is no longer wanted for the role because of his views and support for controversial Robinson.
Paul, who said he lost weight on his hunger strike but has now ended his fasting,said: “I’ve been told they don’t want me to be involved in that any more.
“To be honest, I’m very unhappy with that decision. I was told over the telephone last week.
“I am concerned about the future of our country and I think Tommy Robinson is too - I believe he is being harshly treated by the courts.
“I tried to make a stand and get my message across.
“That has got nothing to do with my role at Santa’s grotto, though. I respect that people might not agree with my views, even though I stand by them.
“But when when I put that Santa suit on, it’s an entirely different thing.
“I think the Friends do a great job and I was just trying to help them raise a bit of extra money for the flower beds, I am not paid for it.”
Paul said his wife, Pauline, was involved in the Friends group aand he supportd their efforts on the park.
The chairman of the Friends of Stanley Park has been approached for a comment.
