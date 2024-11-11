Paul Durant in Santa mode and during his protest (right) | Submitted/Blackpool Gazette

A Blackpool grandfather who launched a hunger strike protest over illegal immigrants and the country ‘going to the dogs’ says he has been sacked as Santa’s representative for an annual fundraiser.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Durant, 78, spent 40 days on his strike and became a familiar figure seated close to Blackpool’s War memorial on the North Shore seafront over the summer months.

Paul is also a supporter of controversial right wing campaigner Tommy Robimson, who has recently been jailed for 18 months for contempt of court after repeating false allegations against a Syrian refugee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But in a separate role which he says is totally unconnected with his political protest Paul - who sports a bushy white beard - has also attended a Santa’s grotto as a festive fundraiser for the Friends of Stanley Park for the past three years.

Paul Durant in Santa mode and during his protest (right) | Submitted/Blackpool Gazette

This, however, has now come to an end as Paul claims he has been told he is no longer wanted for the role because of his views and support for controversial Robinson.

Paul, who said he lost weight on his hunger strike but has now ended his fasting,said: “I’ve been told they don’t want me to be involved in that any more.

“To be honest, I’m very unhappy with that decision. I was told over the telephone last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am concerned about the future of our country and I think Tommy Robinson is too - I believe he is being harshly treated by the courts.

“I tried to make a stand and get my message across.

“That has got nothing to do with my role at Santa’s grotto, though. I respect that people might not agree with my views, even though I stand by them.

“But when when I put that Santa suit on, it’s an entirely different thing.

“I think the Friends do a great job and I was just trying to help them raise a bit of extra money for the flower beds, I am not paid for it.”

Paul said his wife, Pauline, was involved in the Friends group aand he supportd their efforts on the park.

The chairman of the Friends of Stanley Park has been approached for a comment.