I've been overwhelmed by the lovely messages since my dad - Bispham pub landlord Brian Sabbage - passed away
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Brian Sabbage, who ran the Old England pub on Red Bank Road, Bispham from 1971 to 1990, died on Friday December 27.
Daughter Linda Craddock, who grew up in the pub with her younger brother Tim, shared the message of her dad’s passing on social media.
So many of Brian’s old regulars were quick to pay their respects that there were more than 100 messages.
Linda said: “I’ve been overwhelmed by the response, dad would have been so pleased.
“He loved his time at the Old England - he was there for nearly 20 years and a lot of customers became friends.
“My brother Tim and I have so many happy memories of growing up in the Old England.
“The best times were always Bispham Gala Days - the procession would always stop outside and the pub would be packed.”
Brian was born in Newton-le Willows, near St Helens, Merseyside, but the family moved to the Fylde coast when he was very young.
Although Brian lived in Anchorsholme as a boy, he would cycle all the way to Palatine High School in South Shore.
After school he undertook National Service with the RAF before working in the civil service for four years, then selling advertising space.
Brian met his future wife, Freda, at Blackpool’s Winter Gardens in 1955.
He eventually began working for Tetley Walker and ran the New Cattle Market pub on Brook Street, Preston.
There was then an 18 month spell at The Grapes, on Corporation Street, back in Blackpool.
But Brian and Freda jumped at the chance to take over the Old England.
Linda said his 19 years in Bispham were among the happiest of his life - and they weren’t forgotten by his old punters.
One stated: “So very sorry for the loss of a fine man and landlord. May he rest in peace and pull a few pints in heaven.”
Another said: “Such a lovely man. You will definitely be sadly missed.”
The pub has since changed its name to The Albion.
After leaving the pub, Brian and Freda ran a cafe on Bond Street, at the Bond Hotel, before retiring to enjoy crown green bowling and travel with Freda.
Brian’s funeral will take place at Carleton Crematorium on Friday January 24 at 10.30am and afterwards friends and loved ones will be raising a glass to him at the Conservative Club on Red Bank Road, Bispham.
Great grandfather Brian leaves Freda, who is now aged 92, son Tim, daughter Linda and her two daughters, Jodie and Sophie, along with Sophie’s young son and daughter, and his in-laws.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.