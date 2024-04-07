I set up my jewellery business three years ago and now I'm exhibiting in London's Victoria and Albert Museum
A goldsmith from Garstang who launched her own jewellery business three years ago has had her craftsmanship showcased in prestigious institutions.
CEO of British Jewellery School, and expert goldsmith Rachel Elizabeth Wood, 34, who deals in bespoke jewellery, has had her impressive work showcased in The Goldsmiths' Company and the Victoria and Albert Museum in London. Since its launch in Lancashire, British Jewellery School has seen overwhelming success, attracting clients from across the country and consistently selling out their workshops.
The business offers a wide range of jewellery making experiences for both beginners and professionals alike. Clients can also design their own wedding rings. Having only launched in 2021 she has already garnered numerous awards including being named the New Business of the Year at the prestigious Red Rose Awards, with judges claiming they were ‘blown away by the passion and creativity of Rachel during the interview rounds’.
Acknowledging her team as the cornerstone of British Jewellery School's triumph, Rachel, who has over 14 years of business experience, said: “I am immensely proud of my team, who represent the pinnacle of talent in jewellery making across the UK.
“Their unwavering dedication and expertise have been pivotal in earning this esteemed recognition.”
She added: “From designing your own wedding band to corporate workshops and diamond setting, we offer a unique and unforgettable experience for all."
Due to popular demand, the school has recently opened a new studio in Bristol, with plans for expansions in London and Sheffield by the end of the year. The British Jewellery School is located at Wyresdale Park Country Estate In Scorton and offers a range of jewellery making workshops, including wedding band making and designing your own engagement ring. To learn more about British Jewellery School and their range click HERE.
