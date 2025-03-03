Two men were hailed as heroes after rescuing a man from a burning flat in Blackpool.

Declan Aylen, 30, was on his motorbike just after midnight on Saturday night, riding to collect his girlfriend from a tram stop in South Shore, when he passed a building on Woodfield Road with fire alarms gong off.

He went over to check everything was alright when a neighbour came out and told him there was a fire and the downstairs neighbour could not be roused.

Declan Aylen carried a man out of a flat filled with smoke | Submnitted

The two men entered the building, which was full of smoke, and while the neighbour attempted to douse the fire, Decline lifted up the drowsy occupancy and carried out of the flat.

Firefighters then arrived male sure the scene was safe and the rescued man was taken to hospital with suspected smoke inhalation.

Declan said: “We’ve been hailed heroes but I think we did what anyone would have done.

“I thought it was strange that when the alarms were going off, nobody was outside, so I decided to take a closer look.

“The neighbour out came out and we decided to go in.

“Lucklily the man in the flat wasn’t heavy so I put him over my shoulder and got out.”

Three fires engines attended the scene | National World

Declan’s girlfriend, Amy Hughson, said: “I’m really proud of Declan, it’s typical of him, I wasn't surprised.

“He was out there trying to help during the riots last year - he even carried some medical supplies in case he saw anyone was injured.”

Declain said “I was just trying to help the security guards at the HoundsHill centre - I know them and some of the rioters were trying to break in so I helped to stop them

“I had some basic ,medical supplies with me just in case - I didn't want to see anyone get hurt.”

When three fire engines arrived to tackle the blaze, it was already out.

Fire crews used a positive pressure ventilation fan to make the scene safe and were on scene for approximately forty-five minutes.