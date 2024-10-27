Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There has been a mixed reaction from Fylde coast residents after a woman was booted out of a Wetherspoons pub for taking her assistance dog in with her.

Philippa Precious said she felt anxious and humiliated after she was kicked out of the Poulton Elk last week after turning up with her dog who provides emotional support for her mental health.

She visited the Poulton pub to meet friends who were visiting from abroad, but within five minutes Philippa was asked to leave and was escorted outside by security staff.

A Wetherspoon spokesman said although the company has not permitted dogs or other animals in our pubs for many years, exceptions are made for trained guide dogs and other examples of assistance dogs.

However, the pub chain says that on this occasion, it was not clear that the customer’s dog was an assistance dog.

Some residents have defended Wetherspoons whilst others are more sympathetic to the dog owner, who suffers from anxiety.

Helen Howard said: “Well done Wetherspoons for holding tight on this policy. I can't abide dogs in cafes, pubs or shops. I steer clear of anywhere with dogs.

“Not everyone is a dog lover.”

Christopher Rawlinson said: “Wetherspoons have a clearly defined policy and they have reinforced this.

“If this isn't acceptable then there are lots of alternative pubs and bars who are dog friendly and would make you welcome.”

And Dean Barclay commented: “I wish all pubs would either bar dogs or keep them on a lead and off the furniture.

“I don't want to sit in a room with dogs wandering all over or a chair covered in dog hair!”

Charles Conway said: “I’ve also got a service dog, and I’ve been thrown out of Wetherspoons.”

Spencer Philips said: “Ban children before dogs.”

Steve Goudie said: “Toby Carvery allows dogs in the bar area where you can eat too. No dogs in the restaurant area.I think that should satisfy both sides of the divide.”

Philippa Baker said: “Another great reason not to go there.”

Philippa Precious added: “It wasn’t so much that they asked me to leave, it was the fact that they ignored their own policy, that they refused to even look at my documentation.

“It’s what happened afterwards when I said I was leaving but I needed to let my Australian friend know I was having to go.I was grabbed by the door man, and was unnecessarily restrained, which not only hurt me physically, the utter public humiliation and I felt crushed. They handled the situation appallingly.”