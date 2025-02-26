Iconic British betting brand The Pools has unveiled a new look for the modern era.

Known for many years as The Football Pools, it has launched a new brand identity and now boasts a new ‘Playmaker’ logo too.

The company, founded in Liverpool in 1923 and still based in the city, is promoting the change with a marketing campaign which includes splashing out huge billbords in the city and also in Manchester.

There is also a radio campign across the North West, ll in support of bring The Pools into the digital age.

In years past, its much-loved coupons were first handed out that same year outside Manchester United’s Old Trafford football ground.

The digital reinvention of the beloved ‘Classic Pools’, and other pools games, now take the form of a digital membership allowing customers to choose their preferred game and set their monthly spend level to £10, £15 and £20.

Punters can enjoying exclusive member benefits such as Free-To-Play games and free bets.

James Arnold, Chief Executive Officer of The Pools, said: "It’s a hugely exciting day for The Pools as we relaunch this iconic and well-loved brand.

"Our players up and down the country have such an affinity and emotional connection with our product – and we believe our new marketing campaign stays true to them while also looking towards the next generation of The Pools customers.

"We wanted to emphasise the humour and personality which is so central to our new brand position, celebrating the joy of playing and the thrill of winning, both big and small.

"We couldn’t be happier with how the campaign has turned out, and we feel the fresh, retro-modern feel will appeal to all players, both new and existing. The Pools is well and truly back."