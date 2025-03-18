It's like Clarkson's Farm, only in Lancashire... 5 gorgeous working farms for sale right now

With farms having been in the news earlier this year thanks to the government’s inheritance tax plans, we’ve put together a list of some local farmhouses for sale...

Whether it’s the revitalising air of the classic UK countryside or the romanticised honest graft of agriculture, farming has long been a captivating and beloved part of British life and culture.

There really is something magical about the industry, a charm imbued in the work that farmers across the country carry out each day to ensure that our supermarkets are full and well-stocked.

Granted, the hard labour required to make a go of what is a famously punishing line of work is not for everyone, but for those looking to get their hands on a slice of the much-loved Lancashire countryside, we’ve put together a list of some North West farmhouses on the market.

Whether you want to make a go of it as a 21st century Old McDonald, to convert dilapidated and disused farm buildings into sleek modern properties, or to make your own dream home in a cosy farmhouse in the hills, these pieces of real estate will certainly catch the eye...

Tockholes Road (Credit: Lamb & Swift Commercial)

1. Tockholes Road (Credit: Lamb & Swift Commercial)

Tockholes Road (Credit: Lamb & Swift Commercial) | Tockholes Road (Credit: Lamb & Swift Commercial)

Tockholes Road (Credit: Lamb & Swift Commercial)

2. Tockholes Road (Credit: Lamb & Swift Commercial)

Tockholes Road (Credit: Lamb & Swift Commercial) | Tockholes Road (Credit: Lamb & Swift Commercial)

Tockholes Road (Credit: Lamb & Swift Commercial)

3. Tockholes Road (Credit: Lamb & Swift Commercial)

Tockholes Road (Credit: Lamb & Swift Commercial) | Tockholes Road (Credit: Lamb & Swift Commercial)

Tockholes Road (Credit: Lamb & Swift Commercial)

4. Tockholes Road (Credit: Lamb & Swift Commercial)

Tockholes Road (Credit: Lamb & Swift Commercial) | Tockholes Road (Credit: Lamb & Swift Commercial)

Tockholes Road (Credit: Lamb & Swift Commercial)

5. Tockholes Road (Credit: Lamb & Swift Commercial)

Tockholes Road (Credit: Lamb & Swift Commercial) | Tockholes Road (Credit: Lamb & Swift Commercial)

Tockholes Road (Credit: Lamb & Swift Commercial)

6. Tockholes Road (Credit: Lamb & Swift Commercial)

Tockholes Road (Credit: Lamb & Swift Commercial) | Tockholes Road (Credit: Lamb & Swift Commercial)

