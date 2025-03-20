An online Facebook friendship group are set to meet up in Blackpool for an afternoon of karaoke and song-themed dress-up.
The group, named Shenanigans, is a friendship group which typically meets up in Blackpool twice a year at the Bluewaters Hotel. Based around getting people together for a bit of shared communal fun, the group’s next meeting is set to be centred around karaoke and a song-theme dress-up.
Beginning at 2.30pm on April 5th, the event always goes down a treat according to participant Russell Colclough, who said: “It’s a group of people who get together here [in Blackpool] and in Benidorn and it’s just a good thing. We’ve normally have a Christmas do and one in April as well as another in September sometimes.
“The karaokoe was my idea and it’s a new thing - you have to dress up along the same theme as your song, so we’re going t have all sorts of things. It’s always well-attened; we probably get about 40 or 50 people down and it’s a really good laugh. The Bluewaters Hotel do a really good job as well.”
