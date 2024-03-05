Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The smell has been particularly bad since last week, with Wyre Council's environmental health department confirming it has been contacted by residents concerned about possible health effects.

It has variously been described as smelling like rotten eggs or rotten onions, or being a "gassy" smell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Initially it was thought by some that the stench may be coming from Fleetwood's sewage plant on Jameson Road, which has been the source of occasional issues in the past.

However, United Utilities, which oversees the plant and has previously accepted there have been issues, is adamant that there are no problems this time and that the waste water works is not the source of the smell.

It is now thought that the stink might be emanating from the neighbouring Fleetwood Household Waste and Recycling Centre, also on Jameson Road, which has just been reopened.

The centre - known locally as "Fleetwood tip" - is operated by Transwaste Ltd on behalf of statutory body Lancashire County Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also in the nearby vicinity is the 'Suez Envirronnment' Landfill Site, cited by some as another possible source of the odour.

One Fleetwood resident, Jessica Brown, contacted the Gazette and said there was "a really bad gas smell like rotten eggs" which had led to many complaints made to the Environment Agency and Wyre Council.

Both organisations, as well as Lancashire county Council, are now investigating in order to officially confirm the source of the problem smell.

Jessica Brown, of Lindel Road, said many people thought the smell was coming from the recycling centre and that some people had been physically affected by it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It has been having a serious impact on people's health in Fleetwood, affecting their breathing, making people nauseous and giving them serious headaches," she said.

"I have my elderly mother with severe COPD who I live with and her cough and breathing have been seriously affected.

"I also have a seven year old daughter with asthma. I have been having bad headaches and a bit of a cough as I have asthma as well. I live down Lindel Road in Fleetwood so I'm not far from it.

"Even with all windows and doors closed it gets into your house. "

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said the Environment Agency had not yet responded to her after she complained to them, whilst Wyre Council told her it was sending out log sheets to residents who called.

A Wyre Council spokesman said: "The council is aware of the complaint and an investigation is open to confirm the source of the odour.

"We are working closely with the Environment Agency to address the issue and will provide an update when we have more information.

"In the meantime, if anyone wishes to report an odour issue, they can do so on the EA hotline 0800 807060."