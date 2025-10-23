A much-loved woodland classroom at a Blackpool primary school has been brought back to life thanks to the generosity of local contractors working with Blackpool Council.

Children at St Nicholas Church of England Primary School, on School Road, are once again enjoying their Forest School after months of closure due to persistent flooding.

The outdoor learning area, a firm favourite with pupils and teachers alike, had become unusable earlier this year after drainage issues left it waterlogged.

But help came from George Cox and Sons, the North West-based contractors currently building the new access road for the Blackpool Airport Enterprise Zone, part of Blackpool Council’s £18.5 million expansion project to create new jobs in the area.

As part of the Council’s social value commitment, which asks contractors to give back to the community, George Cox and Sons stepped in to restore the flooded site, donating more than £4,300 worth of labour and materials to get the Forest School back in action.

Headteacher Claire Taylor said: “We are thrilled with the work that George Cox and Sons have done here.

“The Forest School flooded often, meaning that we couldn’t use it in the winter months. The works now mean that our children can access this amazing resource all year round!

“A huge thank you from our school community for the materials, labour and care they took in their work.”

Working with HRI Groundworks, the team spent three full days over the summer holidays drying out the area and replacing old piping at the bottom of the school field with tougher, more durable materials to prevent future flooding.

Now, the children can once again make dens, explore nature, and whip up recipes in the mud kitchen - whatever the weather.

Cllr Mark Smith, Cabinet Member for Economy and Built Environment at Blackpool Council, said: “We are delighted the contractor and school could work together to get the much loved Forest School fully functioning again.

“It’s a wonderful initiative that helps take the learning outside the classroom, allowing the children to benefit from new skills and experiences.”

Matthew Edwards, Director at George Cox and Sons, added: “It is great to be able to give back to the communities in which we work and this plays a small but important part in our social value agenda.

“To provide this for a school which has committed to a fabulous facility makes this all the more rewarding.”

St Nicholas pupils have already had a hand in the nearby road project, choosing aviation-themed names Vickers Way and Hallett Avenue for two of the new roads being built as part of the Enterprise Zone works.

The new link road, connecting Common Edge Road to Amy Johnson Way, is due to open early next year.

The wider project includes major improvements to Common Edge Road and its junction with School Road, aimed at easing congestion in the area.