A Poulton primary school has crowned its first ever inter-school chess champion.

Year five and six children from across the Fylde coast took part in the St Chad’s CE Primary chess tournament last week.

Alongside the home team from St Chad’s there were pupils from Holy Family RC Primary and Waterloo Academy in Blackpool, Anchorsholme Academy in Cleveleys and Medlar With Wesham CE Primary in Fylde.

Joshua, who is in year six at Waterloo, triumphed in the contest following a good-natured but tense final against Joshua, a year five pupil from Anchorsholme.

Celebrating his victory Joshua said: “It feels good to win. I’ve been playing for about three years on and off, but this is my first competition, it’s great.”

Shaking the winner’s hand in congratulation, runner up Joshua was gracious in defeat and is already looking forward to next year when he hopes to return and triumph. He joked: “The best man won on the day, but I’ll back next year to take the title.”

St Chad’s year four teacher Callum Graham runs the school chess club and organised the event, and was pleased to see so many local schools getting involved.

He said: “It's an opportunity for the children to celebrate a game which promotes their creativity and problem-solving skills while building a really impactful memory that they can hopefully look back on with pride.

“Working together with other schools is great and we’re hoping to get even more involved in the coming years. The children really enjoyed it and did a great job.

"I want to offer congratulations on behalf of everyone to the day’s winner Joshua, runner up Joshua, and Adam who won our Good Sport award.”

Nicole Bitsakaki, headteacher at St Chad’s, added: “Thank you to Mr Graham who has been so enthusiastic in setting up our chess club and organising this fantastic event.

“It’s important for us to provide the children with as many enrichment activities as possible. Over the last few weeks alone we’ve held various sports events, a Music Night and now the chess tournament, ensuring there really is something for everyone, whatever their interests, whatever their skills.

“Well done to all the children who took part, everyone did really well. And thank you to the teachers and staff who brought their pupils along this afternoon, it is always lovely to welcome colleagues from other schools.”