It was traumatic for staff and families, Blackpool Vic ward manager tells inquest

A ward manager at Blackpool Victoria Hospital told an inquest of the trauma facing staff and families as the height of the deadly Covid pandemic four years ago.

The hearing is looking into the deaths of an elderly husband and wife from Fleetwood, who died just days apart after contracting Covid.

Marine engineer Ernest Christy, of Toronto Avenue, died on December 30, 2020 at the age of 91, while wife Maureen, a former secretary, died aged 88 on January 4, 2021.

The couple’s son, Mark Christy, has raised a number of concerns about the circumstances leading up to their deaths.

One concern is that his mother was not tested for Covid before being discharged from Blackpool Victoria Hospital to the home she shared with Ernest, who was deemed vulnerable because of his age.

Mr Christy had been admitted on November 26 after breaking her hip after a fall at home.

Within less than a month of her returning home on December 11, 2020, both of them had died.

Although Mrs Christy had shown no symptoms of Covid, she had been classed as a ‘Covid contact' because a fellow patient in her ward had tested positive for the virus.

It was only after Mr Christy had died that Mrs Christy was tested for the virus, which she had in fact caught despite being asymptomatic.

On the secomd day of the inquest at Blackpool Coroer’s court on Thursday January 16, coroner Timothy Holloway quizzed Michelle Knighton, a ward manager on ward 35 where Mrs Christy had been treated.

Ward 35 is an orthopedic trauma ward for female patients,many of whom have suffered fall-relted fractures like Mrs Christy.

He asked about the conditions on the ward at that time, with Covid raging across the country.

Stressful for staff and relatives

Visibly upset, she said: “It was very difficult, very stressful for staff.

“We were short-staffed because staff also became ill during that time.

“Yt was traumatising for staff because family members couldn’t come in, patients were dying alone.

“We were giving them that support but it was tough.”

Mr Holloway said: “At the same time, patients and families were under pressure too, weren’t they?

She said; “Yes, staff realised how important it was to have families there.

“I’m proud of how we kept families informed when they couldn't visit. If you can't see your loved ones. you really want updates.”

Mr Christy had visited his mother in the ward, nevertheless, as he he had been helping feed his mother, having raised concerns about her being underweight even before her admittamce to hospital, as well as her nutrition whilst in hospital.

Mr Holloway was told that a nutritionist at the hospital had been assigned to her case.

The inquest had previously heard that Mark Christy wore PPE in the ward, as did staff, and that staff were regularly tested for Covid.

The patient identifiued as Covid positive was taken away from the bay she had been in and moved out of the main ward.

Regarding discharge of patients from hospital, Ms Knighton was asked whether there was any discussion about there being vulnerable patients at home.

She said there weren't and added that patients being discharged to care homes would be tested before they left, because care homes would not accept patients who had tested positive for Covid.

The coroner sought confirmation that it was different for those being discharged into their own homes and Ms knighton agreed.

Mr Holloway said: “Did you become aware that Mrs Christy developed any symptoms of Covid?”

She replied she hadn't.

The coroner was also told that because Mrs Christy was a Covid contact - someone who had been in contact with a postive patient for more than 15 minutes, without PPE, over a 24 hour period, she would still have needed to self-isolate for 14 days once she was home from the moment of contact - even if she showed no symptoms herself.

Testing for Covid

After Ms Knighton said they didn’t screen patients unless symptomatic, Mr Holloway said: “She aught to have been tested under the guidelines regardless of whether she was symptomatic or not, because she was Covid Contact.”

Mark Christy, who is a solicitor by profession and did not choose to have legal representation , asked Ms Knighton: “You say you don’t screen asymptomatic patients?

“So if I was Covid positive with symptoms, the patient next to me was Covid positive but asymptomatic and the third paitient was Covid negative, you would still end up with a person lying there with the illness?”

Mr Holloway sought clarification: “You can only know if someone is negative if they are tested, yes?”

Ms Knighton agreed.

Mark Christy also raised the issue of whether his mother was free to leave hospital after she had been treated for her fractured hip.

This related to the hospital's policy of preparing a care package before a patient went back to their home, a process which had delayed her discharge for several days.

He was told she had been free to leave.

Mr Holloway interjected: “I’m not investigating unlawful detention here, this seems to be relating to matters of the law.”

But Mark Christy said: “If I was told she could leave, my mother would not have been in hospital from December 2.”

Mr Holloway responded “Are you suggesting that if you were told on December 2 that your mother was free to leave, you would have taken her home? She was not ready to be medically discharged until December 7.."

Mr Christy replied that he was prepared to take her home, but later added that he meant on a date a little later.

The inquest continues