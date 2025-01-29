Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Not too long ago the Strand Lodge in North Shore was listed as a modern, four-star hotel - but now it stands ravaged by flames,

The three-storey building on Wilton Parade was engulfed in a huge blaze at around 5pm on Monday night.

Eight fire engines attended the scene as crews tackled the inferno, with flames shooting from the roof and police blocking off Dickson Road and the entrance of Wilton Parade.

After the blaze -The Strand Lodge on Wilton Parade | National World

People in neighbouring properties had to be evacuated.

Firefighters were still on the scene yesterday and Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service began an investigation into the cause of the fire.

The rear of the Strand Lodge shows the damage from the fire | National World

Firefighters tackle the blaze at Wilton Parade on Monday night | National World

Today all is quiet on Wilton Parade - the street remains cordoned off but fire crews have left and the building is left silent, windows smashed, wll charred and the roof decimated.

It was all so different a few short years ago.

In the Blackpool Hotels website it still says: “The designer Strand Lodge features 22 rooms equipped with a flat-screen TV with satellite channels as well as tea and coffee making equipment.

“Some rooms are fitted with a private bathroom.Promenade Restaurant will spoil you with British cuisine.

“It is located within an easy walking distance of this luxury accommodation.”

Lancashire Fire and Rescue said fire investigators will be at the scene late yesterday to investigate the cause of the fire.