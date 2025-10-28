Local independent band Kind Hearted Thieves has hit its fundraising target to pay for private autism assessments for two children in Blackpool with a cheque presentation set to take place at the Blackpool Makers Market.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool band Kind Hearted Thieves have celebrated a fundraising success after reaching their goal to fund private autism assessments for two local children.

The initiative, which included the release of a charity single in June featuring British folk singer Frank Turner and a fundraising gig at Bootleg Social on October, 3 will directly benefit one Blackpool teenager and another child in the wider area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fundraising effort is particularly meaningful for one family. Zoe Tarpey, whose 14-year-old daughter has struggled to access an autism diagnosis through the NHS since the age of six, said the band’s support has been life-changing.

Frank Turner with Kind Hearted Thieves singer Jamie Ramsden

Zoe said: “We have been trying to get a diagnosis for my daughter since she was six or seven, but it has been incredibly difficult and frustrating to access support through the NHS. It has affected her mental health, and having the band fundraise so she could get a private assessment has truly changed all our lives for the better.

“It means she now understands who she is, why she has certain struggles, and also the amazing things about herself. It also allows her to receive more support at school and in daily life, which she has always struggled with.

“The Makers Market is brilliant - my husband, Lucy’s dad, has stalls there across the North West selling his art.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I knew they have live music at their events, so I asked if the singer from the band could perform and if we could present the cheque there. They said yes and have been amazing.

“The band themselves are incredible, and I can never thank them enough for what they’ve done for my daughter and our family.

“It also means a lot to have our local MP Chris Webb attending, as he has supported the fundraising single from the start and shared the details of the Bootleg Social gig earlier this month.

“It’s fantastic that he gets behind local causes and supports children in the area so much.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The band’s lead singer, Jamie (J), explained that once the target was reached, they wanted to make a bigger celebration of the achievement.

J said: “I knew just a small post on Facebook saying thank you wasn’t enough, so we decided to do a gig and involve local MP Chris Webb to make it a proper community moment.”

The cheque presentation will take place on Sunday November 7th at the Blackpool Makers Market in the Winter Gardens, where the band will also perform live.

The event will feature Chris Webb who has supported the fundraising from the start, presenting the cheque to the families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sublime by Kind Hearted Thieves, featuring Frank Turner

Zoe’s husband, who regularly has stalls at the Makers Market welcomed the opportunity to combine the fundraising celebration with the market’s community atmosphere.

Kind Hearted Thieves have praised the support from the local community and emphasised the importance of raising awareness around autism.

Their combined efforts from music releases to live performances have shown how local creativity can make a tangible difference in children’s lives, helping them access essential support and ensuring their achievements are celebrated.