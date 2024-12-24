It felt so emotional to be back for the Christmas lunches

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Around 50 pensioners who live alone got together to attend a festive lunch at Cleveleys which has been staged for the past 11 years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The seasonal get-togethers are staged each year through a partnership between Manor Beach Primary School and Wyre councillor Andrea Kay.

Coun Kay helps fund the events, while the school lays on the lunch, with kitchen staff serving the three course dinners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The kitchen staff work tirelessly to lay on the feast on one of the last days of the school term, along with school governors and a team of volunteers.

Kitchen staff at Manor Beach Primary School served Christmas lunch for 50 guests | Third party

This year was particularly emotional for the Pheasants Wood councillor, as it was the first time she was able to attend since her serious illness last year, when she spent six months in Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

Coun Kay was not able to be there last year and feared she would not be able to be there again.

In the summer of 2023 she was struck down by a blood infection which had a devastating effect on her health.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She feared at one stage she might die in hospital after losing five stone in weight. The councillor, 64, is now on vital medication to prevent her having a stroke and to control a brain injury.

She often needs support with her walking and suffers from short-term memory loss.

Coun Andrea Kay | National World

She said: “The school does a brilliant job of putting on these dinners, it’s great for the residents to be able to enjoy a full Christmas meal in the company of others.

“After the meal, the school choir always comes in and the children sing Christmas songs, it’s a lovely occasion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This year it felt very emotional, I was just so happy to be there, to be honest, because I didn't think I would see it again.

“I have good days and bad days but being able to get back to work as a councillor is a really big thing for me..”

Over 100 hundred pensioners in Cleveleys attend a Christmas party courtesy of The Jewellers Workbench and The Tramway. Pictured is Irene Houghton with Tramway general manager Alison Kelly (L) and Pauline Wilson (R) from the Jewellers Workbench. | National World

After the meal, the residents were each given a gift.

A similar event was held at the Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery ( formerly the Tramway pub), on Victoria Road West, Cleveleys, last week, when even more residents - over 100 - attended a special Christmas dinner there as well.

That event was staged by managers Mike and Alison Kelly, with help from Coun Kay and generous sponsorship from the Jewellers’ Work Bench in Cleveleys.

Coun Kay added: “The staff and management team at the Stonehouse were superb in putting this together.”