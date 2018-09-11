Irish pub complete with huge Blackpool Tower replica officially one of the best... SHEDS!

An Irish ‘pub’, complete with 20ft tall Blackpool Tower replica, is officially one of the UK’s best... sheds!

O’Smither’s, in the back garden of Doug Smith’s home in Carr Lane, Hambleton, won the ‘Pub/Entertainment’ category of the 2018 Shed of the Year competition.

Doug and his new wife Caroline

He said: “I’m absolutely delighted. It was never done for [awards] but to be recognised is fantastic. I’m chuffed.”

Two years ago, Mr Smith’s creation, which contains a fully-stocked bar, rugby theme, tables ands chairs, Irish signs and flags and even a fruit machine, also won the Pub Shed UK competition.

“I’ve the two biggest pub shed accolades available, which is nice really,” he said. He now plans to hold a celebratory party – as well as host charity events.

The pub is hard to miss when driving through the Over Wyre village, because the replica Tower – built by Vickers Armstrong apprentices during the Second World War– sits atop it.

The shed bar can fit 34 people in at once

The bar has three metal shuttered sides which can be opened during nice weather, and replicated the bricks of the historic Tower building at the back.

The overall winner of this year’s competition was George Smallwood’s Bee Eco Shed – a self-watering and self-sufficient space where vegetables, herbs, bugs, and bees can thrive.

George said: “When we started the project we never could have dreamed we’d be here now.

“We hope our shed will inspire others around the UK to create spaces for wildlife in their gardens.”

O’Smither’s was borne out of a bet with a friend, retired sales manager Doug, 59, said.

It was made over a meal several years ago – and the friend has still yet to start his, Doug (inset) said. “It’s one of those things that never gets finished. We’re always adding to it.

“I can sit 34 people in the pub. Everybody loves it and can’t believe how authentic it is. It’s got the wow factor.”