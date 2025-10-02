IOPC notified after police van collides with car in Fleetwood leaving three people injured

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 2nd Oct 2025, 17:04 BST
Three people, including two women in their 80s, were injured when a marked police van collided with a car in Fleetwood.

Emergency services were called to Princes Way at the junction with Rossall Grange Lane at 2.59pm following the collision on Tuesday.

A Ford Transit police van, responding with its emergency lights on, was involved in a crash with a BMW 220D.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The air ambulance was called to the scene of the collision in Princes Way, with the chopper touching down at Fleetwood Golf Clubplaceholder image
The air ambulance was called to the scene of the collision in Princes Way, with the chopper touching down at Fleetwood Golf Club | Robert Wilkinson

The driver of the BMW, a woman in her 80s, suffered a chest injury and was taken to hospital where she remains for treatment.

A passenger in the car, also a woman in her 80s, attended hospital but has since been discharged.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

The officer driving the police van sustained an arm injury and remains in hospital.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Two other officers who were passengers in the van were uninjured.

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The Gazette’s free emails

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “A mandatory referral to the IOPC (Independent Office for Police Conduct) has been made, as is standard with incidents of this nature.

“Therefore, it would be inappropriate to comment on this any further.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage from the area around the time of the incident to come forward.

Anyone with information should email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log number 0798 of September 30.

Related topics:FleetwoodLancashire PoliceEmergency servicesIOPCHospital
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice