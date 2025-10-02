IOPC notified after police van collides with car in Fleetwood leaving three people injured
Emergency services were called to Princes Way at the junction with Rossall Grange Lane at 2.59pm following the collision on Tuesday.
A Ford Transit police van, responding with its emergency lights on, was involved in a crash with a BMW 220D.
The driver of the BMW, a woman in her 80s, suffered a chest injury and was taken to hospital where she remains for treatment.
A passenger in the car, also a woman in her 80s, attended hospital but has since been discharged.
The officer driving the police van sustained an arm injury and remains in hospital.
Two other officers who were passengers in the van were uninjured.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “A mandatory referral to the IOPC (Independent Office for Police Conduct) has been made, as is standard with incidents of this nature.
“Therefore, it would be inappropriate to comment on this any further.”
Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage from the area around the time of the incident to come forward.
Anyone with information should email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log number 0798 of September 30.