Investment in branded hotel in South Shore has paid off say operators

A multi-million-pound hotel investment is paying off in South Shore with the owners of the Hilton-by-Hampton saying occupancy levels remain high - partly down to its dog-friendly status.

Following the success of the first phase of the four-storey hotel, a second phase which extended the property with 74 additional rooms, opened last year.

The extended Hampton-by-Hilton hotel in Blackpool | Local Democracy Reporting Service

Gill Mathison, group brand director at the Create Group, which operates the hotel, said: "We are delighted to see the continued demand for quality accommodation in Blackpool. The additional 74 rooms that we added to our hotel last year, have maintained high levels of occupancy.

"The strength of the Hilton brand, our loyalty programme, Hilton Honors and our new ‘dog friendly’ status, continue to help us attract new visitors to stay in our hotel and visit the town."

It comes after another branded hotel - Holiday Inn - has said it has enjoyed success since opening on Talbot Road in May this year. In its first 100 days, it said it had welcomed more than 14,000 guests from around the world.

Operated by RBH Hospitality Management, the Holiday Inn is owned by Blackpool Council and part of the wider regeneration project, Talbot Gateway, developed in partnership with by Muse Places.

The Hampton-by-Hilton first opened in 2018 with 130 rooms after former hotels on the site on South Promenade, including the closed Palm Beach and Bourne Hotel, were bulldozed.

The properties had become a magnet for vandals with councillors raising concerns the area in one of Blackpool's key gateways to the Promenade, had deteriorated into an eyesore. A fire - 10 years ago in June 2014 - had wrecked the Palm Beach which was left boarded up.

Blackpool-based company Create Construction first revealed plans to build the Hampton-by-Hilton on the site in 2015, but the initial funding package faltered leaving the project at risk.

Blackpool Council stepped in with a £4.5m loan which ensured the regeneration scheme went ahead. Its success led to further plans for an extension to be built on the adjoining public car park where the Warwick Hotel stood until it was demolished in 2016,

The development doubled the footprint of the build as well as providing a larger kitchen and dining areas, a new ‘grab and go’ breakfast bar, more flexible meeting spaces and additional parking.