Investigation underway after fire engulfs car in Blackpool

The vehicle was well alight on the roadway when firefighters attended the scene in Ibbison Court at around 2.40am today (November 3).

Crews used two hose reels to extinguish the flames and were in attendance for around 30 minutes.

An investigation into the cause of the blaze, the fire service said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A car caught alight on a residential street in Blackpool