Investigation underway after fire engulfs car in Blackpool
A car caught alight on a residential street in Blackpool, prompting an investigation into the cause.
Wednesday, 3rd November 2021, 3:32 pm
The vehicle was well alight on the roadway when firefighters attended the scene in Ibbison Court at around 2.40am today (November 3).
Crews used two hose reels to extinguish the flames and were in attendance for around 30 minutes.
An investigation into the cause of the blaze, the fire service said.
