Investigation launched into shed fire in South Shore

One fire engine from South Shore was called to a fire involving a shed in Burnside Avenue at 6.45am.

Firefighters used one hose reel to extinguish the flames, and no injuries were reported.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue said a joint investigation between the fire service and police was now underway to determine the cause of the fire.

