Investigation launched after car bursts into flames in Blackpool

Firefighters rushed to extinguish a car after it burst into flames in Blackpool.

By Sean Gleaves
Monday, 29th November 2021, 10:42 am

One fire engine from Blackpool was called to extinguish the car in Brooklyn Avenue at around 4.30am on Monday (November 29).

Firefighters equipped with one breathing apparatus used two hose reels to douse the flames.

No injuries were reported, the fire service said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

An investigation into the cause was opened, it added.

Read More

Read More
Trams cancelled between North Pier and Fleetwood due to 'unsafe buildings on Bla...

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking HERE.

Firefighters rushed to extinguish a car in Brooklyn Avenue, Blackpool (Credit: Google)
Blackpool