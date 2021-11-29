Investigation launched after car bursts into flames in Blackpool

One fire engine from Blackpool was called to extinguish the car in Brooklyn Avenue at around 4.30am on Monday (November 29).

Firefighters equipped with one breathing apparatus used two hose reels to douse the flames.

No injuries were reported, the fire service said.

An investigation into the cause was opened, it added.

