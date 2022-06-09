Investigation into a Lytham flat fire this morning is underway

This morning (Thursday May 9), three fire engines from St Annes, Blackpool and South Shore attended a fire in a first floor flat on Rossall Road in Lytham, St Annes.

The three fire engines were called to the domestic property at around 7:54 am.

Four firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used one hose reel and a positive pressure ventilation unit to tackle the fire.

All occupants were accounted for and there are not believed to be any injuries.

At 08:45 am, Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said that the fire had now been extinguished but that two fire engines remained at the scene.