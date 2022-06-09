Investigation into a Lytham flat fire this morning is underway

The domestic blaze was put out in just under an hour and involved engines from multiple stations.

By Aimee Seddon
Thursday, 9th June 2022, 7:35 pm

This morning (Thursday May 9), three fire engines from St Annes, Blackpool and South Shore attended a fire in a first floor flat on Rossall Road in Lytham, St Annes.

The three fire engines were called to the domestic property at around 7:54 am.

Four firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used one hose reel and a positive pressure ventilation unit to tackle the fire.

All occupants were accounted for and there are not believed to be any injuries.

At 08:45 am, Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said that the fire had now been extinguished but that two fire engines remained at the scene.

They added that an investigation into the cause of the fire is now underway.

