Internet signal is hopefully set to improve in Poulton and Fleetwood- here's why

Internet signal across both Poulton-le-Fylde and Fleetwood is hopefully set to improve thanks to two new planning applications.

Last week, two different telecommunications notification were submitted to Wyre Council to install seventeen wooden telegraph poles across various sites in Poulton and seven poles at various sites across Larkholme in Fleetwood.

The applications were both submitted by IX Wireless, a telecommunications infrastructure provider whose website states their networks “offer[] broadband to thousands of residential and commercial premises.”

So far the planning applications just include a list of the locations, and a licence notification letter sent to residents, with no drawings depicting the size of the poles yet.

It will be hoped that the addition of new telegraph poles holding broadband wires will improve coverage across the area.

Below are all the sites were new telecommunication poles are set to be installed:

New telegraph poles are set to be installed across Poulton and Fylde, improving broadband coverage.

Poulton-le-Fylde locations

-West boundary of 15 Beech Drive.

-South West corner of the junction between Beech Drive and Carr Head Lane.

-On Carr Head Lane East of white gate to 71 Garstang Road East

-On Lower Green next to street sign for Lower Green at south west corner of 46 Lower Green

-Grass verge at the rear of the footway opposite 109 Garstang Road East

-13m east of the junction between Holts Lane and Garstang Road East on the roadside grass verge

-21m east of the junction between Garstang Road East and Moorland Road on the roadside grass verge

-Roadside grass verge 60m east and opposite of the junction between Garstang Road East and Moorland Road

-12m west of the junction between Garstang Road East and Aldon Road, on the grass verge at the rear of the footway

-West boundary of 165 Garstang Road East

-opposite the junction between Princess Avenue and Hardhorn Road

-Kerbside on the east side of the junction between Lower Green and Station Road

-Boundary of 14 and 1618m west of the junction between Breck Road and Chandlers Ford

-15m north east of the junction between Breck Road and The Eagles.

-West boundary of 139 Breck Road.

-Opposite boundary of 25 and 27 Donnington road 6m

-East of hedge at south west corner of 16 Donnington road

Fleetwood locations

-south boundary of 28 Ennerdale Avenue

-North east corner of the junction between Cartmel Avenue and Ennerdale Avenue

-East boundary of 3 Cartmel Avenue.Opposite the boundary between 6 and 4 Cartmel Avenue

-North west corner of the junction between Cartmel Avenue and Northway

-10m north of the junction between Northway and Mere Avenue

-12m north of the junction between Northway and Larkholme Parade.