A community substance misuse service has been visited by inspectors from the CQC.

Blackpool’s Horizon service has been rated as ‘good’ in all five categories for both their services, the Lighthouse and Winstone House, following CQC inspection.

These results see in an increase in rating for the Lighthouse service and the results maintained for Winstone House after previous inspections were done in August 2019 and January 2020.

Horizon’s Winstone House provides community substance misuse services across Blackpool. The Lighthouse is a community alcohol service run by Horizon.

The report stated that both of Horizon’s services provided safe care and the caseload was not too high meaning clients were given the time and care they needed. It also stated that staff worked well together to meet the needs of the clients and clients were treated with compassion and kindness.

Horizon’s substance misuse and support services are funded by Blackpool Council.

Tom High, Service Manager at Horizon said: ‘We’re really proud of the results from our latest CQC inspection, it highlights the amazing work and dedication of everyone involved at Horizon from the team, volunteers and local partners. The inspection report highlights the positive culture our service provides for clients and staff, as well as reflecting The Calico Group’s values lead ethos.

"We know there is more we can do and ways to improve but we are pleased that we are continuing to make a positive impact on people’s health and wellbeing across Blackpool."

Councillor Jo Farrell, Blackpool Council Cabinet Member for Levelling Up People, said: “We’re really pleased with the result following the CQC inspection. The Horizon team have worked hard to ensure our residents receive a good quality and safe service.

"If alcohol or drug addiction is affecting your life or health, services like those offered by Horizon can help you reduce or stop via a wide range of support. We hope this news will encourage more people to access treatment and remind anyone struggling with addiction that it’s never too late to seek help.”

Inspectors did however find the service had not reached its 90% target of its staff completing mandatory training and not all wider health checks recommended by NICHE are regularly completed.

And of Winstone House an inspector noted privacy and confidentiality were not always maintained in the reception area.