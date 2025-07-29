Inspectors visit 17 Lancashire businesses - here's how each one scored for food hygiene

17 businesses across Lancashire have received updated hygiene ratings from the Food Standards Agency (FSA).

When dining out, it's essential to know that the café, restaurant or takeaway you're visiting maintains high cleanliness standards.

That's where the FSA’s hygiene ratings come in, offering valuable insight into how well local businesses are keeping their premises safe and sanitary.

The FSA rates food-serving establishments on a scale from zero to five, considering factors like hygiene practices, the condition of facilities and how businesses manage food safety.

Here are the latest hygiene scores for 27 Lancashire businesses:

Rated 5 on July 18.

1. Mere Park, Preston Old Road, Blackpool, FY3 9SP

Rated 5 on July 18. | Google

Rated 5 on July 11.

2. The Shovels, Common Edge Road, Marton Moss Side, Blackpool, FY4 5DH

Rated 5 on July 11. | Google

Rated 4 on June 29.

3. Blackpool Royal British Legion Club, King Street, Blackpool, FY1 3EJ

Rated 4 on June 29. | Google

Rated 5 on July 16.

4. Tootsies Ice Cream & Coffee Shop, Bridge Court, Liverpool Road, Preston, PR4 5BF

Rated 5 on July 16. | Google

Rated 5 on July 16.

5. The Arches Restaurant, Liverpool Road, Much Hoole, Preston, PR4 4RL

Rated 5 on July 16. | Google

Rated 4 on July 1.

6. Cube Desserts, New Hall Lane, Preston, PR1 4DU

Rated 4 on July 1. | Google

