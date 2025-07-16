Proposals to build up to six houses in the Marton Moss area of Blackpool have been thrown out by the Planning Inspectorate.

It was considered that the plans would be detrimental to a much cherished conservation area.

Plans to build up to six homes on Marton Moss went to the Planning Inspectorate | Third party

The scheme to erect the homes on School Road, Marton Moss, was originally refused by Blackpool Council under delegated powers in March 2024.

The planning officer based this decision on the negative impact it would have on Marton Moss Conservation Area, stating that there were not considered to be any material considerations that would outweigh this.

This then went to appeal, but the Planning Inspectorate issued a decision this month, dismissing the appeal.

The Inspector considered the main issue was whether the site was suitable for residential development, having regard to its location, the proposed land use and the amount of development with regard to its effect on the Marton Moss Conservation Area.

This development was considered to be an example of ‘windfall housing’, which refers to new residential development on sites that were not specifically identified as available for housing in the Local Plan process.

The Inspector noted that the openness of the appeal site made a positive contribution to the character and appearance of the area, even having regard to that it is not readily visible from the highway due to mature evergreen hedgerows.

He stated: “Introducing a built form of up to six dwellings on the site would erode this character and significantly alter the appearance of the site and the contribution that it makes to the conservation area as a whole and would neither preserve nor enhance its character or appearance.”