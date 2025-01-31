Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Measures taken to protect Blackpool children from sexual and criminal exploitation have been praised by national inspectors including Ofsted.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Family hubs and support from schools are among the initiatives helping to prevent vulnerable children from being targeted by abusers.

The inspection report has praised child safeguarding measures | National World

But the joint targeted area inspection (JTAI) report also raises some areas of improvement including around the number of children being suspended from school which puts them at risk of exploitation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report follows an inspection last November scrutinising the initial responses of Blackpool Council, Lancashire Police and NHS Lancashire and South Cumbria Integrated Care Board when a concern is raised about a child at risk.

The five-day inspection was carried out by Ofsted, the Care Quality Commission (CQC) and his Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services.

Inspectors said: "A strong, caring leadership ethos based on doing what is right for children in Blackpool means that a large majority of children get the right help when they need it.”

The report says family hubs are playing a part in protecting children | Local Democracy Reporting Service

The Awaken service was also highlighted for its work to protect children at risk, and was described as "a highly valued team who are making a positive impact in the support and reduction of risk for these highly vulnerable children and young people.”

Among the measures singled out are

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Development of high quality family support hubs

Better collaboration with, and training for schools improving the quality and timeliness of the referrals they make

An effective partnership response to reduce risks when children are victims of domestic abuse or child exploitation

Effective support for homeless children is leading to positive outcomes

The work of the Awaken team to protect children from sexual exploitation

The safeguarding of children who are home educated, and the support provided by many schools and school nurses to support and meet children’s needs.

The report also praises the police force control room for the way it responds to calls about vulnerable children with availability of a specialist team to handle complex situations. This includes where there has been domestic violence, with specialist advisers located in A&E at Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

A number of areas for improvement were also identified including the effectiveness with which the partnership engages with schools to reduce the"very high rate of permanent exclusions that is currently exacerbating thevulnerability of children."

Other areas of concerns include provision of up-to-date and accurate information when children are missing from home or care, and how police officers gather and record the views of children when attending incidents.

Coun Jim Hobson, Blackpool Council cabinet member for Children’s Services, said: "Our safeguarding partnership works tirelessly to safeguard our children and address the challenges identified at the ‘front door’, the earliest initial contact stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We share a collective ambition to provide high-quality services that ensure the well-being and safety of our children so that they can enjoy the best and happiest life chances."

Chief Superintendent Hassan Khan, West Divisional Commander, Lancashire Police, said: "Protecting children from harm and abuse is an absolute priority for Lancashire Constabulary and we work on a daily basis with our partners to ensure the welfare of young people.

“The report highlights a number of positives for police, including effective systems in the police force control room to identify and respond quickly to vulnerable children."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He welcomed praise for the work of the Awaken service "where specialist police investigators use information from our records to build chronologies with other partners, assisting in a better understanding of risk."

He added: "We acknowledge some areas for improvement and will implement any learning where appropriate to ensure the continued protection of the most vulnerable in our communities."