We go inside Blackpool’s unique men’s club - where members are busy growing and pruning their facial hair as they prepare to bring the World Beard and Moustache Championships 2027 to the resort.

Meet the Sandgrown Beardsmen - a group of facial hair enthusiasts who have a number of award-winning beards between them.

Members get together for regular meets at ‘Beardy HQ’ - the Bearded Fool Barber Shop on Newhouse Road. But, while they all celebrate their facial hair - they say beards are probably the ‘least interesting’ thing they talk about.

Encouraging men to talk

In a 12 minute TV show, long-standing members tell Lucinda Herbert that the ‘mental health’ aspect is what keeps them going to ‘beard club,’ since it started in 2016. While the regulars ‘take the mick’ - they are also incredibly supportive of each other and their pursuits.

James Taylor, a Sandgrown Beardsmen regular, said: “It’s a chance to say if I’m not feeling too great, and I like to think anyone else can come to me if they have a problem. We just drink beer, talk rubbish and have a good time.”

‘Razor blades are expensive...now I spend a fortune on beard balms’

The group range from their 20s through to men of retirement age - and come from all walks of life. John Shaw, 65, explains in the programme, that he was expected to be ‘clean shaven’ through his working life - so as soon as he took early retirement he grew a beard. He adds: “Do you know how expensive razor blades are? I’d had enough. I didn’t expect that I’d be paying a fortune in beard balms.”

While the club is mostly aimed at men, women are also invited and welcome to join in with their meets. And the competitions they take part in, also have categories that women and youngsters can get involved with too.

World Beard and Moustache Championships 2027 comes to Blackpool

Brian Eva, the chairman, has already began organising the World Beard and Moustache Championships event, which is staged in a different country every two years.

It will be held in the appropriately impressive surroundings of the Winter Gardens in August 2027, bringing competitors to Blackpool from all over the globe, with many expected to come from Germany from the United States, leaders in the beard field.

Watch Unconventional Brits episode 24 - Sandgrown Beardsmen special at this link.

The show also premieres on Shots! TV - Freeview channel 262 and Freely channel 565 at 7:15pm, on Friday 24 January 2025.