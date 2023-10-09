News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
A significant amount of cocaine has washed up on England's south coast
British man dies on Jet2 plane as it’s about to take off back to UK
Keir Starmer pledges to tackle NHS wait times with £1.5bn plan
Police hunt 'Britain's happiest criminal' after burglary
Operation Eternal: How the Met stopped kidnap and torture plans
Israel in ‘state of war’ after attack from Palestinian militant group

Exclusive:Inquest into the death of Preston Davey, the baby at the centre of Blackpool murder investigation set to open

Blackpool Coroner Alan Wilson is set to open the inquest into the death of one-year-old Preston Davey who died at Blackpool Victoria Hospital on July 27.

By Matthew Calderbank
Published 9th Oct 2023, 18:56 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

An inquest examining the death of a 13-month-old boy at the centre of a murder investigation will open in Blackpool tomorrow.

Blackpool Coroner Alan Wilson is set to open the inquest into the death of the youngster who died at Blackpool Victoria Hospital on July 27.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lancashire Police said the youngster was rushed into hospital in an unresponsive state and was sadly pronounced dead a short time later.

Most Popular

Police were notified and two men, both from Blackpool, were later arrested.

Blackpool coroner Alan Wilson will open an inquest into the death of 13-month-old Preston Davey on Tuesday, October 10Blackpool coroner Alan Wilson will open an inquest into the death of 13-month-old Preston Davey on Tuesday, October 10
Blackpool coroner Alan Wilson will open an inquest into the death of 13-month-old Preston Davey on Tuesday, October 10

A 34-year-old was arrested on suspicion of murder and a 30-year-old arrested on suspicion of causing and allowing the death of a child and child neglect.

They have since been released on bail while Lancashire Police continue to investigate the exact circumstances of the baby’s death.

Hide Ad

A Home Office post mortem examination has been carried out but police said the cause of death was awaiting further investigation.

Hide Ad

In the week following Preston’s death, police and CSI set up a crime scene investigation at a home in Staining Road, near Newton Hall Holiday Park.

For 10 days, forensics worked at the address and gathered evidence – including what appeared to be a toddler’s cot – which was taken away for examination.Inquest into Preston’s death.

Police and CSI investigating the boy's death at a home in Staining Road, Blackpool on Friday, August 4, 2023Police and CSI investigating the boy's death at a home in Staining Road, Blackpool on Friday, August 4, 2023
Police and CSI investigating the boy's death at a home in Staining Road, Blackpool on Friday, August 4, 2023

On  Tuesday (October 10), Blackpool coroner Alan Wilson will open an inquest into Preston’s death to try and establish how the boy died.

Hide Ad

The inquest will open at 2pm at Blackpool and Fylde Coroner’s Court.

It is expected that Mr Wilson will merely open the inquest before it is adjourned to a later date while the police investigation continues.

The Coroner’s Court is not able to run a full inquest until the criminal investigation has concluded.

Related topics:InquestPoliceBlackpoolYoungsterLancashire Police