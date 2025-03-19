An inquest has concluded the death of a young father and volunteer coastguard from the Fylde coast should not be classified as suicide.

Joshua Willder, 26, tragically took his own life in September 2024.

However, coroner Alan Wilson was unable to confirm whether he intended to end his life and instead recorded a narrative conclusion at an inquest held at Blackpool Town Hall yesterday morning.

Lytham St Annes RNLI announced the death of volunteer crew member Josh Willder who joined their lifeboat crew in 2019 | Lytham St Annes RNLI

This conclusion took into account the effects of alcohol, his low mood and impulsive behaviour which had been present since Joshua sustained a brain injury ten years earlier.

The inquest heard that Joshua had attended a wedding with his family on September 12. It was noted that he appeared to be in good spirits during the event.

Joshua decided to stay behind after his family left around 9.30pm, though it remains unclear how much longer he stayed.

He was sadly found dead at his home the following morning.

The inquest heard that Joshua had been struggling with the death of his father earlier in the year.

Despite this, he had not sought professional support and appeared to be coping with his grief.

It was also heard that at the age of 16, Joshua was involved in a car accident that resulted in a brain injury, requiring a month-long stay at Royal Preston Hospital.

It was noted that he became more forgetful and impulsive after his discharge.

In his closing remarks, Mr Wilson explained that both the brain injury and the effects of alcohol should be considered in the case.

He also clarified that for a suicide verdict to be recorded, it must be clear that Joshua intended to take his own life.

Josh Willder had been a volunteer crewman with Lytham St Annes RNLI since 2019 | Josh Willder

Sharing the sad news of his death in September, the RNLI said: “It is with incredible sadness that we have to announce the passing of volunteer crew member Josh Willder.

“Josh joined Lytham St. Annes Lifeboat crew in 2019. He was a valued and highly respected member of our crew, and he will be greatly missed.

“Fair winds and following seas. The station’s condolences go to his family and friends.”

Hundreds of people have since paid tribute to Josh, including RNLI lifeboat stations across the UK.

Josh’s mum Emma, general manager at The Lord Derby pub in St Annes, also shared news of her son’s death on Facebook, saying: “It is with a broken heart that I have to say this, but my beautiful boy has passed away.

“Josh Willder, you are my world. I will always love you with all my heart. That beautiful smile, I will miss you forever. Until we meet again, my sunshine. My world, I love you.”