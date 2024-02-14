News you can trust since 1873
Inner Wheel Old Tools Appeal

Your Old Tools are Needed!
By Jackie AuklandContributor
Published 14th Feb 2024, 17:34 GMT
Updated 14th Feb 2024, 18:04 GMT
The first Inner Wheel Club was founded in Manchester in 1924 and Clubs have now spread to 104 countries worldwide.

Inner Wheel has an outstanding record of service, both in the community and Internationally.

In the UK members support refuge centres for abused women, child centres, drop-in centres, school breakfast clubs and much more. All this is carried out in the spirit of friendship and service.

Jackie Aukland.Jackie Aukland.
Recently North Fylde Inner Wheel was involved in helping a charity called "Tools for self Reliance".

This charity has 640 volunteers who make a marvellous job of refurbishing very old tools and transporting them to Africa where the are needed to enable people to be more independent.

"With the help of family and friends we managed to collect over 250 tools and gave them to the charity", said Jackie Aukland.

There is a network of volunteers across the country who manage collection points, to find a collection point near you call 02380869697.

For more information about Inner Wheel please go to www.innerwheel.co.uk

To read about the wonderful ways these tools are used visit www.tfsr.org

