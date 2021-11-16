Industrial switch catches fire at commercial premises in Thornton

An industrial switch caught fire at a commercial premises in Thornton today (Tuesday. November 16).

By Sean Gleaves
Tuesday, 16th November 2021, 4:58 pm

Four fire engines from Fleetwood, Blackpool and Bispham attended an incident in Fleetwood Road North at around 12.25pm.

The fire involved an industrial switch which caught alight inside a commercial premise.

Crews used two breathing apparatus, three dry powder extinguishers and a thermal imaging camera to extinguish the flames.

Firefighters were at the scene for 90 minutes.

No injuries were reported by the fire service.

