Industrial switch catches fire at commercial premises in Thornton
An industrial switch caught fire at a commercial premises in Thornton today (Tuesday. November 16).
Four fire engines from Fleetwood, Blackpool and Bispham attended an incident in Fleetwood Road North at around 12.25pm.
The fire involved an industrial switch which caught alight inside a commercial premise.
Crews used two breathing apparatus, three dry powder extinguishers and a thermal imaging camera to extinguish the flames.
Firefighters were at the scene for 90 minutes.
No injuries were reported by the fire service.
Read More
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking HERE.