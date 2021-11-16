Industrial switch catches fire at commercial premises in Thornton

Four fire engines from Fleetwood, Blackpool and Bispham attended an incident in Fleetwood Road North at around 12.25pm.

The fire involved an industrial switch which caught alight inside a commercial premise.

Crews used two breathing apparatus, three dry powder extinguishers and a thermal imaging camera to extinguish the flames.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Firefighters were at the scene for 90 minutes.

No injuries were reported by the fire service.

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking HERE.