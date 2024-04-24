Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fire crews tackled a blaze at a Poulton industrial estate overnight.

Pictures and video show firefighters at the scene in Aldon Road, where the two-storey building was found ablaze at around 7pm.

Crews used hose reel jets and the aerial ladder platform to bring the fire under control, while a drone was also deployed to examine the blaze from above.

No injuries were reported and Lancashire Fire & Rescue Service has not commented on the cause at this stage.

Fire crews at the scene in Aldon Road, Poulton last night. Pic credit: Chloe Harrison

A fire service spokesperson said: “Five fire engines from Blackpool, Bispham, South Shore, Fleetwood, Wesham, and the aerial ladder platform from Blackpool, responded to a commercial building fire on Aldon Road in Poulton-le-Fylde.

“Firefighters tackled the fire using multiple hose reel jets and the aerial ladder platform and remain on scene.”