Poulton industrial estate fire update as crews battle blaze overnight

The building was ablaze when fire crews reached the scene last night.
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 24th Apr 2024, 09:40 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2024, 09:48 BST
Fire crews tackled a blaze at a Poulton industrial estate overnight.

Pictures and video show firefighters at the scene in Aldon Road, where the two-storey building was found ablaze at around 7pm.

Crews used hose reel jets and the aerial ladder platform to bring the fire under control, while a drone was also deployed to examine the blaze from above.

No injuries were reported and Lancashire Fire & Rescue Service has not commented on the cause at this stage.

Fire crews at the scene in Aldon Road, Poulton last night. Pic credit: Chloe HarrisonFire crews at the scene in Aldon Road, Poulton last night. Pic credit: Chloe Harrison
Fire crews at the scene in Aldon Road, Poulton last night. Pic credit: Chloe Harrison

A fire service spokesperson said: “Five fire engines from Blackpool, Bispham, South Shore, Fleetwood, Wesham, and the aerial ladder platform from Blackpool, responded to a commercial building fire on Aldon Road in Poulton-le-Fylde.

“Firefighters tackled the fire using multiple hose reel jets and the aerial ladder platform and remain on scene.”

Residents in the area were advised to keep windows and doors closed if they could see or smell smoke.

