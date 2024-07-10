Inclusive dance festival Fleetwood Moves to be staged in town's Memorial Park

Fleetwood Fusion who will be performing at the Fleetwood Moves Festival. Photo by Johnny Bean (Beanphoto) | photo by Johnny Bean (Beanphoto)

Dancers of all ages and abilities will be stepping out to celebrate Fleetwood Moves Festival this August.

The town’s Memorial Park will come alive with music, dance and theatre performances on August 3 – and the event is free to attend.

It is being organsied by LPM Dance, who have been bringing dance to Fleetwood since 2021.

Helen Gould, co-founder of LPM Dance, said: “This festival is a celebration of communities coming together. Inclusivity underpins the whole day.”

Helen has just been awarded an MBE for her charitable services to people with Parkinson’s and all the performers taking part in Fleetwood Moves are experienced at working with people of all abilities.

Among the performances will be the premiere of Encounter by Fleetwood Fusion, a class for adults with and without disabilities which LPM run in the town.

The fun kicks off at 10am and runs until 6pm so visitors are encouraged to bring picnics while they enjoy the entertainment and there will be opportunities to participate too.

Who will perform?

Among the performers will be TramShed Theatre Company from Blackpool; DanceSyndrome from Accrington; Preston Youth Dance Company; TurnAround Dance with their aerial artistry and circus workshops; The Young Ones, an inclusive company from Glasgow; traditional fiddler, Mikey Kenney; Blackpool pianist, Mike Taylor; and singer/songwriter, Philippa Zane.

Helen will be joining forces with Jenny Reeves for a Clever Clogs routine and her LPM Dance co-founder, George Adams will be accompanied by pianist, Maud the Moth for a special collaboration.

Performances take place on the Melodrome stage and also a soft space within the park.

For people unable to attend the festival, LPM Dance are taking performances out to them.

Touring care homes

Spectacles by the Sea, a participatory performance with live music and dance, will tour care homes in Fleetwood and DoodleBug, creative movement and play sessions for children with Special Educational Needs, will visit nurseries and early years settings in the town.

“We want to bring the festival to as many people as we can and hope it will become an annual event,” said Helen.