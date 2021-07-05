In pictures: New sports bar RJ's Bar gets ready for grand opening on Cleveleys Promenade

RJ's Bar, a new sports bar coming to Cleveleys, will be opening in the former Pizza Hut restaurant on North Promenade.

Pizza Hut moved onto the Jubilee Park site, which also hosts JD Gym and VUE cinema, back in 2006 - but it became one of Covid's casualties when bosses announced it would close permanently during lockdown.

New owners John Sherwood and Rob Hopkinson are now transforming the unit, which has been empty since September, into RJ's Bar - a "family-friendly sports bar."

We had a look inside to see how renovations are taking shape, before RJ's opens "in a few weeks time."

