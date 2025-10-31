Improvements under way after Blackpool Council's adult social care rated 'inadequate'

Early improvements are being made to Blackpool Council’s adult social care service following a report which rated it inadequate earlier this year.

In August, the Care Quality Commission (CQC) gave the council the lowest possible rating for its adult social care responsibilities, finding “significant shortfalls” in leadership, safeguarding and how it worked with people who need care and support.

Inspectors said stronger leadership was urgently needed to ensure vulnerable adults in Blackpool received consistent, person-centred care and highlighted long waiting times for assessments.

Since then, the council says a number of steps have been taken to drive improvements.

A new Assurance Board has been created, made up of representatives from the NHS, Trinity Hospice, Empowerment, Blackpool Carers Centre and council members, and chaired independently by a former NHS and local authority director.

An improvement advisor has also been appointed by the Department of Health and Social Care, while efforts are under way to reduce waiting times for Care Act assessments.

Cllr Neal Brookes, Blackpool Council’s Cabinet Member for Adult Social Care, said: “We are taking this improvement plan exceptionally seriously.

“I’ve been really encouraged by the way that everybody involved in social care in Blackpool, from the hospitals, hospices and charities has pulled together to share expertise on how we make sure that our adults receive the best quality care.”

He added that the council’s provider services, such as The Phoenix Centre and The Arc, continue to be rated good, and the goal is to embed high-quality performance “into everything we do”.

Mike Crowther, CEO of Empowerment and a member of the new Assurance Board, said: “Empowerment has taken the approach since the announcement of the CQC inspection to work in a pro-active and supportive manner alongside Blackpool Council and other partners to address the issues raised.

“The issues highlighted by the CQC were a reflection on us all and the solutions come from us working together in collaboration.”

The council says further engagement sessions will take place to involve residents and carers in shaping future improvements.

Anyone wanting to contact adult social care services can visit blackpool.gov.uk/adultsocialcare or call 01253 477800.

Comments can be submitted at blackpool.gov.uk/comments.