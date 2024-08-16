Improvement plans for music school are given the go ahead
and live on Freeview channel 276
Blackpool Music School has been granted planning permission by the council to install a new shopfront at its premises on Waterloo Road, South Shore, along with an air conditioning unit.
Documents submitted with the application say the changes will make it easier to move musical equipment in and out of the building.
Town hall planners approved the application using their delegated powers and said the new shopfront would retain the open aspect of the property.
The school was founded as Blackpool Music Academy in January 2006 by John Shaw and his friend Jim Lomas to provide high-quality music lessons at a minimal price.
Its original base was in Springfield Greenlands Methodist Church and it relocated to Waterloo Road five years later.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.