An imitation firearm was seized during a police raid on a property in Blackpool as part of efforts to tackle drug-related crime.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The warrant was executed at a property on Regent Road yesterday afternoon, supported by Blackpool Response officers and Blackpool Council.

Police carried out the search under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act following reports of violence linked to the address.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An imitation firearm was seized during a police raid on a property in Blackpool | Lancashire Police

Officers forced entry into the home and recovered several items, including the imitation firearm.

Lancashire Police say the operation was made possible thanks to vital information from the local community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Drugs destroy lives, and we are committed to removing them from our streets,” a police spokesperson said.

“We will continue to target illegal drug activity and keep your neighbourhoods safer.”

Police urged the public to continue reporting suspicious behaviour or concerns about drug use in their neighbourhood.

Anyone with information can call 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.