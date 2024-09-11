Concerns have been raised that someone could be hurt because children are smashing the windows of a derelict Blackpool care home - from the inside.

The former Amber Banks Care Home, on Clifton Drive, has been empty since 2016, when the home closed under a cloud after concerns were raised about the way it was run.

In 2018 police and firefighters attended after an intruder broke into the empty building and hid under floorboards, refusing to come out, before finally being removed from the premises.

It was suspected that the man had been stealing lead from the site.

Since then, the condition of the building has continued to deteriorate and has become a target for vandals and intruding youths.

Kids are it again

Concerns over the former Amber Banks Care Home in South Shore | Google

This week, a resident told the Gazette that children had got into the building and were smashing the windows outwards.

The woman said: “Kids are at it again, smashing windows from inside, which could easily injury someone going past.

“ Anything could happen - something needs to be done.”

Police were contacted about the incident, which occurred at around 8pm on Saturday night, and told one of the callers they would contact Blackpool Council, who would board it up.

But the building has yet to be made secure.

Needs to be made safe

Clare Dunn, who runs the nearby Royal Hotel, said: “This happens on a regular basis and these children were there again, on Saturday night.

“No one seems to know who actually owns that building now but something has to be done to secure it and make it safe.”

However, Blackpool Council says it is aware of the situation and has contacted the owner.

The building was last occuped in the summer of 2016, when thw Care Quality Commissions assessment of the 46-bed home was so critical that Blackpool Council put all the residents it funded into alternative accommodation.

As a care home, it was deemed unsafe after inspectors found no registered manager in place, poor health and safety, poor fire and infection controls, failures to monitor against malnutrition and dehydration and a concerns over the management of medication. The home closed fod good shortly afterwards.

What the council says

A Blackpool Council spokesperson said of the latest vandal and intruder incident: “ We are aware of the current issues at the former Amber Banks Care Home and have been monitoring it closely.

“In recent weeks, we have written to the owner advising them of the steps that needed to be taken to improve security at the property. If this work is not carried out, we will look at enforcement action.”