A tree-planting project in the Norbreck area has come in for praise - but there are concerns about the way some of the trees have been planted.

One worry is that some young trees have been planted directly under the lines of telegraph poles and could bring the wires down, as they are already almost touching the wires.

Another concern is that a number of young trees have not been properly ‘staked’ and are in danger of collapsing.

A tree plantinf project in Norbreck has been welcomed - but some concerns have also been raised | Third party

The tree-planting programme has been paid for and instigated by United Utilities and has been hailed as a welcome investment.

Planting trees can positively impact the water table, as they improve soil health, increase water infiltration, and help reduce surface runoff,

But Norbreack ward member, Coun Juie Sloman, is concerned about the delivery of the project in some areas, and says constituents and Blackpool Council offices share her concerns.

She said: “United Utilities are making significant investment in the green infrastructure in the town, planting trees in various locations, including the corridor along Fleetwood Road which runs from Norbreck ward through to Bispham.

“As ward councillor I was delighted to see some of this investment into Norbreck ward, as all significant investment in the town has been in the central and south wards of the town.

“However I did raise concerns because while the trees at the Gala Field have all been supported with a steel mesh frame, the trees on Fleetwood Road are very young and leggy and had been planted without any stakes or anything to support them. The fact that Fleetwood Road is a particularly windy corridor makes it worse.

“I contacted the green infrastructure officer at the council who immediately spoke to the contractors who gave an assurance that staking, appropriate to the size and type of tree would be applied.

“The generic staking that was applied is far from sufficient and council officers have been very proactive about this and share my concerns.

“Unfirunatelely, there’s also an issue with the trees planted further down the road near Enterprise car hire, which have been planted directly under the lines of the telegraph poles, one almost touching the lines already so we could end up with a situation where the trees bring the wires down.

“It’s such a shame that this wonderful initiative has been fatally flawed by incompetent delivery. “

United Utilities have been made aware of the concerns.