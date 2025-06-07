Anne Nolan and her grandson Ryder at his first gig (Credit: Anne Nolan Instagram) | Anne Nolan Instagram

Another member of the famously musical Nolan family is reaching for the showbiz stars after performing their very first live gig in Lancashire.

Ryder, grandson of the legendary Anglo-Irish singer songwriter Anne Nolan, took to the stage at the famous showbiz haunt West Coast Rock Cafe in Blackpool in April of this year, taking his first steps in what could turn out to be a star-studded career.

Ryder hails from famously talented musical stock, with The Nolans having emerged as an all-female pop group in the 1970s before going on to achieve significant success during the late 1970s and early 1980s.

Known for their catchy pop tunes and harmonies, their biggest hit, “I’m in the Mood for Dancing,” became a chart-topping classic. With core members including sisters Coleen, Bernie, Linda, and Maureen Nolan, the group became beloved for their wholesome image and vibrant performances.

Ryder at his first gig (Credit: Anne Nolan Instagram) | Anne Nolan Instagram

Over the years, they have reunited for tours and television appearances, maintaining a lasting legacy in British pop music, and it now appears that they have handed down more than a handful of stage-based stardust to the next generation.

Anne, who was at the gig to support Ryder, posted on Instagram, writing: “Very proud of my grandson Ryder who had a gig this afternoon with his band, in one of our favourite spots in Blackpool.”