I'm turning my front garden in Bispham into a scary community 'interactive maze' on Halloween night
Dad-of-two Scott Nuttall is turning his front garden into a community interactive maze, with projections, scary actors and animatronics.
Kitchen manager and children’s entertainer Scott has staged a scary spectacle every Halloween night for the past eight years at his home on Limerick Road.
But this year’s bash will be bigger and better than ever.
The event takes place on Halloween night (Thursday,October 31) from 6pm to 8pm and the community is welcome to come along, go into the garden and experience the creepy maze.
There will be buckets in place to raise funds for Brian House children’s hospice.
Scott, 34, said: “I love Halloween and I like to create a fun family event every year.
“We’ve got zombies, werewolves, creepy clowns and sweets for trick or treat families too.”
There will also be a scare actors chasing people with a chainsaw - but Scott insists the blade has been removed
