I'm turning my front garden in Bispham into a scary community 'interactive maze' on Halloween night

By Richard Hunt
Published 28th Oct 2024, 10:34 BST
Updated 28th Oct 2024, 10:38 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
There’ll be no escaping the thrills and spills of Halloween on a certain street in Bispham later this week.

Dad-of-two Scott Nuttall is turning his front garden into a community interactive maze, with projections, scary actors and animatronics.

Kitchen manager and children’s entertainer Scott has staged a scary spectacle every Halloween night for the past eight years at his home on Limerick Road.

Scott Nuttall is getting his front garden ready for the Halloween event this weekScott Nuttall is getting his front garden ready for the Halloween event this week
Scott Nuttall is getting his front garden ready for the Halloween event this week | Submit

But this year’s bash will be bigger and better than ever.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The event takes place on Halloween night (Thursday,October 31) from 6pm to 8pm and the community is welcome to come along, go into the garden and experience the creepy maze.

There will be buckets in place to raise funds for Brian House children’s hospice.

Scott, 34, said: “I love Halloween and I like to create a fun family event every year.

“We’ve got zombies, werewolves, creepy clowns and sweets for trick or treat families too.”

There will also be a scare actors chasing people with a chainsaw - but Scott insists the blade has been removed

Related topics:Blackpool

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice